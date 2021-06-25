President of the Republic of Poland / News / Gen. Andrzejczak appointed for second term as chief of staff

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Gen. Andrzejczak appointed for second term as chief of staff

Friday, 25 June 2021

Gen. Andrzejczak appointed for second term as chief of staff

Andrzej Duda said he was sure Andrzejczak would continue to fulfil his tasks with energy and engagement, and “with the panache that is characteristic of him, as well as with professionalism and commitment.”

President said he would like to thank Andrzejczak and the whole team of people he has built. “I sincerely congratulate you on being named for a second term of office as chief of the General Staff of the Polish armed Forces,” Andrzej Duda added.

(PAP)

