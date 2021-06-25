Pratasevich and Sapeha moved to house arrest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/103978 2021 2021-06-25T11:11:56+0300 2021-06-25T11:11:56+0300 2021-06-25T11:13:27+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/_118675844_mediaitem118673786.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Raman Pratasevich and Safiya Sapeha. Photo by Reuters

Raman Pratasevich’s father told the BBC today that his son has been transferred to house arrest. The same was confirmed for his partner Safiya Sapeha. At the moment, they stay in a rented flat in Minsk. Parents of the arrested are worried that their children remain under surveillance.

Since their capture, on a flight from Athens to Vilnius, Raman Protasevich and Safiya Sapeha have been paraded on Belarusian TV, shown confessing to criminal activity in recordings which appeared to have been made under duress. The journalist faces charges that include organising mass unrest and for which he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, while Safiya Sapeha is also accused of causing unrest.

Human Righst Center Viasna points out that the conditions and severe restrictions of house arrest allows considering the arrestees as political prisoners anyway.

MIL OSI