Moscow Exchange to add new international stocks for trading

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 1 July 2021, Moscow Exchange will admit 29 foreign stocks to trading, including shares Organon & Co, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Wells Fargo & Company, State Street Corporation, The Western Union Company.

As a result, the number of shares and depositary receipts of foreign issuers available for trading on Moscow Exchange will reach 173. MOEX plans to make more international securities available for trading in future based on demand from banks, brokers, asset managers and their clients.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in international equities on 24 August 2020. The securities are traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions. Trades are settled in RUB using MOEX’s robust infrastructure, which includes a qualified central counterparty and record-keeping with the central securities depository (NSD). Dividends will be set in the currency of the issuer, i.e., in USD for American securities.

Individual investors can submit Form W-8 to establish eligibility for reduction or exemption of tax on dividend income from U.S. securities.

For more information on international equities traded on MOEX, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.

