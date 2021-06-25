Amnesty International calls transfer of Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega to house arrest “cynical trick” of Belarus’ regime

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were placed under house arrest the other day. The Investigative Committee of Belarus announced today that they had entered into a plea bargain, and therefore it was decided to change their preventive measure.

“Being under house arrest, Raman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega remain illegally detained by Alexander Lukashenko’s government. They have been illegally arrested and arbitrarily prosecuted for non-existent crimes, and justice will not be served until they are unconditionally released,” commented Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

“Their house arrest looks like a cynical ploy by the Belarusian authorities to get the international sanctions imposed after Roman and Sofia’s detention lifted. For the past year, the world has watched in horror as Alexander Lukashenko’s government has brutally suppressed peaceful dissent. We reiterate our call to the international community to do everything possible to end the human rights crisis in Belarus,” she added.

