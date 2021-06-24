Telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Pressing issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation in various areas were discussed. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey expressed gratitude for the decision taken by Russia to resume flights to Turkey, as well as for the start of deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The exchange of views on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was continued. A positive assessment was given to the work of the Joint Russian-Turkish Centre for Monitoring the Ceasefire and Military Operations. The President of Turkey expressed support for Russia’s efforts to ensure the full implementation of the agreements set in the Statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan from November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. A mutual willingness to continue coordination was reaffirmed, including in the interests of economic development and rebuilding the region’s transport infrastructure.

When reviewing the settlement in Syria, the importance was emphasised of cooperation between the Russian and Turkish militaries aimed at preventing the escalation of tensions in Idlib and in northeastern Syria and fighting the remaining terrorist groups in these regions.

Vladimir Putin also shared his impressions of his recent talks with US President Joseph Biden in Geneva.

It was agreed to continue personal communication and joint work at other levels.

