Telephone conversation with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia congratulated Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolActing Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on the victory of his party, Civil Contract, at the early parliamentary election and wished him every success in forming the new Government of Armenia. The sides reaffirmed their mutual resolve for the all-round strengthening of allied relations between Russia and Armenia.

When exchanging views on Nagorno-Karabakh, they highlighted the importance of the consistent implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. Russia will continue its active mediation efforts aimed at ensuring stability in the region.

The sides agreed on further personal contacts.

