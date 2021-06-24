Meeting with Head of Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Chemezov, we established Rostec all those years ago as an entity that would be able to handle the fragments of the Soviet defence industry that Russia still had, and could organise its work properly to provide our army and navy with modern weapons.

The corporation has undoubtedly fulfilled its mission. In recent years, it has evolved into a diversified group that operates in many fields in the real sector of the economy.

I am aware that you have prepared a report on last year’s performance.

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov Chemezov SergeiCEO of Rostec State Corporation : We traditionally present you with a consolidated report on the performance of our 807 enterprises that are units of the corporation for the past year. Each report has a theme.

This year’s theme is Fighting for life, fighting covid. Our businesses have also been active in the fight against covid, producing PPE, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals that have been aiding our doctors and continue to help fight covid.

Nevertheless, although covid restrictions were in effect last year, our enterprises, I believe, performed quite well. Revenue increased to 1.878 trillion rubles, up 6 percent on the year before.

Unfortunately, we have fallen short of the target though: we had planned to cross the two-trillion mark, but that did not work out. I hope we will definitely do that this year.

Vladimir Putin: We will have the Il-114 in 2023.

Sergei Chemezov: Yes, absolutely. In 2023, we will have an IL-114 with our engine.

Vladimir Putin: Mass-produced.

Sergei Chemezov: It will go into production.

I think that next year, in any case, no later than the beginning of 2023, all certification tests will be completed, and we will begin commercial production of these engines and will make the aircraft.

It is a very good aircraft. Even today, it is in great demand already, especially from regional airlines, because it can land on surfaces other than concrete…

Vladimir Putin: This is what it is made for.

Sergei Chemezov: …like unpaved runways, and without the need of any special airport equipment.

Vladimir Putin: Am I right in thinking it can do about one thousand five hundred?

Sergei Chemezov: Flight range – yes, about 1,500, but it all depends on the payload. If it is loaded to capacity, it can fly about 1,500; if it is not, then maybe two, or two and a half.

If half of its cabin space is used for passengers, and the other half for cargo, which is exactly what our partner airlines in the Far East and in the North are asking for, because they need to carry cargo and passengers at the same time, it can easily fly up to 2,000 kilometres.

To be continued.

