Greetings on opening of 3rd International Scientific and Practical Conference Global Threats to Biological Security: Problems and Solutions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Ensuring biological security is highly relevant in the modern world, and joint efforts of the entire international community are crucial for achieving it. The coronavirus pandemic has fully confirmed this, as it has not only claimed the lives of nearly four million human beings, but also seriously affected the socioeconomic situation in all countries in the world without exception.

It is obvious that effective countering of biological threats requires the closest cooperation between the relevant government departments, scientific and medical communities. Alongside measures for the prevention and treatment of dangerous infectious diseases, it is of particular importance to strengthen national and international mechanisms and regimes that ensure the prohibition of the development, production, use and proliferation of biological and toxin weapons.

I hope that your discussions will be constructive and meaningful, and that your ideas and initiatives will be applied in practice and will serve to protect the lives and health of citizens of our states.”

MIL OSI