Telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. They focused on the need to intensify trilateral efforts to restore economic ties and transport communications in the South Caucasus.

During the discussion of current issues Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev confirmed their mutual striving towards strengthening bilateral strategic partnership.

The two leaders agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

MIL OSI