Political prisoner Ivan Bahdzevich sentenced to two years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/103952 2021 2021-06-23T16:38:32+0300 2021-06-23T16:38:32+0300 2021-06-23T16:39:20+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/bagdzevich_sud_2.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Pieršamajski District Court of Minsk sentenced political prisoner Ivan Bahdzevich to two years of imprisonment in a penal colony. Ivan was found guilty of “publicly shouting slogans and loudly clapping hands, thereby committing acts aimed at the long-term disturbance of public order” on August 12-13, 13-14, 14-15, 16 and 23 in different locations in Minsk. By his actions, he allegedly “restricted the right of respectable citizens to peace, work and other activities”.

Ivan Bahdzevich pleaded non-guilty. Ivan said that he was a member of the search and rescue detachment “Angel”: his activities had no political orientation.

MIL OSI