Meeting with Government members

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today, we will discuss the introduction of new special investment contracts. We will talk about it in more detail. This is a good mechanism, and we have already been using it for several years. After one of the St Petersburg Economic Forums, I believe in 2017, we agreed to update this mechanism and see how it works. Now we are launching it again. But let me repeat that we will talk more about this a bit later.

I would like to start with the most pressing issues now.

We know that in several regions of the Russian Federation – Minister Yevgeny Zinichev reported to me about it – there is still a difficult situation with floods and fires. One such situation emerged recently in Crimea. I asked the Emergencies Ministry to strengthen its group there and also instructed the Defence Ministry and other authorities to join in these efforts.

Let us start with this and see how it is going.

To be continued.

