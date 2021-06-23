Greetings to 10th International Maritime Defence Show

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The forum’s programme and large-scale exhibition of the latest weapons and naval equipment, modern technology and cutting-edge scientific and engineering achievements every year attract representatives of government bodies, major corporations, experts and scientists and have earned international acclaim. This is why for many years now, the International Maritime Defence Show has been a prestigious networking event for specialists from different countries and a platform for the discussion of issues related to expanding military and technical cooperation across the globe.

I have no doubt that this year’s show will be a great success and the contracts and agreements signed during the event will help to launch new mutually beneficial projects, promote Russian military products on global markets and, of course, help us fulfill the ambitious development plans for the Russian Navy.”

MIL OSI