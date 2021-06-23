Greetings on 60th anniversary of Russian Peace Foundation establishment

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“All these years, the Foundation has been accomplishing its considerable peacekeeping and charitable mission in a worthy manner, and it rightfully enjoys high public prestige and acclaim.

The Foundation’s divisions now operate in many regions of Russia, and their noble efforts unite scientists and cultural workers, representatives of veteran, youth, religious and volunteer organisations. You effectively assist those in need of care and support, you implement highly popular educational and humanitarian initiatives and cooperate fruitfully with international organisations. And, of course, I would like to single out the Foundation’s weighty contribution to promoting the Russian language and literature abroad.”

MIL OSI