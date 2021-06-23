Details of the charges against Viasna’s human right defender in Homieĺ: trial is likely to happen in July

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

A screenshot from a video interview with Leanid Sudalenka

Political prisoner and human rights defender Leanid Sudalenka who worked at Viasna has been kept behind bars in Homel pre-trial detention center for five months already. The preliminary investigation of his case has been completed – he is getting acquainted with the 77-volume materials of the case. Leonid told his colleagues from the detention center what he was charged with under paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code (organization and financing of actions that grossly violate public order).

As Leonid says, he is charged with three counts regarding the organization of actions that grossly violate public order):

bringing firewood to the children whose father was later convicted of “disorderly conduct”;

a YouTube interview, in which the human rights activist explains what it means for people to protest;

an appeal on social media to meet M. Hulzhennikava at the detential facility after her 15-day detention.

All these events were publicly reported by Leanid Sudalenka on his Facebook page.

Under Part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code (training or other preparation of persons to participate in group actions that grossly violate public order, as well as financing or other material support of such activities), the human rights defender is charged with:

payment of state fees, fines, lawyers’ fees;

a seminar on digital security for human rights defenders.

“My seminar was considered as training of protesters, just like that, cynically and brazenly, although all the interviewees unequivocally testified about its topic!” Leonid is perplexed.

The political prisoner estimates that the trial might take place as early as mid-July.

“If the court puts an equal sign between humanitarian aid and funding [of protests], it will create a dangerous precedent. On the other hand, who cares about these precedents today?” Leonid asks rhetorically.

