The data of the section “Exchange Rate Indices of the Belarusian Ruble Against Currencies of Major Trade Partners” was updated

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Weight Coefficients of Countries – Major Trade Partners of the Republic of Belarus1. Belarusian Ruble Nominal Exchange Rate Indices
(foreign currency units for 1 Belarusian rubles), in % of growth
month to the previous month month to December of previous year period to relevant period of previous year
Indices
May 2021to April 2021
May 2021to December 2020
January-May 2021to January-May 2020
to US Dollar
3.26
1.10
-10.04
to Euro
1.54
1.22
-18.16
to Russian Ruble
0.46
0.89
-3.13
to Hryvnia
2.05
-0.93
-2.87
to Polish Zloty
0.67
2.55
-15.53
to Pound Sterling
1.58
-3.59
-18.01
to Tenge
2.65
2.74
-5.84
to Yuan Renminbi
1.86
-0.54
-16.98
Effective*
0.97
0.22
-7.70
(–) the Belarusian ruble real devaluation against foreign currency(+) the Belarusian ruble real strengthening against foreign currency2. Belarusian Ruble Nominal Exchange Rate Indices
(Belarusian rubles for a foreign currency unit), in % of growth
month to the previous month month to December of previous year period to relevant period of previous year
Indices
May 2021to April 2021
May 2021to December 2020
January-May 2021to January-May 2020
to US Dollar
-3.15
-1.09
11.16
to Euro
-1.51
-1.21
22.18
to Russian Ruble
-0.46
-0.88
3.23
to Hryvnia
-2.00
0.94
2.95
to Polish Zloty
-0.67
-2.48
18.39
to Pound Sterling
-1.56
3.72
21.96
to Tenge
-2.58
-2.67
6.20
to Yuan Renminbi
-1.82
0.55
20.46
Effective*
-0.96
-0.22
8.34
(–) the Belarusian ruble strengthening against foreign currency(+) the Belarusian ruble devaluation against foreign currency3. Belarusian Ruble Real Exchange Rate Indices
(foreign currency units for 1 Belarusian rubles), calculated using consumer price index, in % of growth
month to the previous month month to December of previous year period to relevant period of previous year
Indices
May 2021to April 2021
May 2021to December 2020
January-May 2021to January-May 2020
to US Dollar
3.00
2.87
-5.15
to Euro
1.79
4.13
-12.33
to Russian Ruble
0.27
2.53
-0.62
to Hryvnia
1.29
-1.85
-2.36
to Polish Zloty
0.82
4.24
-12.10
to Pound Sterling
1.50
-0.08
-11.97
to Tenge
2.50
4.34
-4.62
to Yuan Renminbi
2.62
3.97
-10.24
Effective*
0.89
2.31
-4.18
4. Belarusian Ruble Real Exchange Rate Indices
(foreign currency units for 1 Belarusian rubles), calculated using industrial products producers price index, in % of growth
month to the previous month month to December of previous year period to relevant period of previous year
Indices
April 2021to March 2021
April 2021to December 2020
January-April 2021to January-April 2020
to US Dollar
1.08
-1.36
-7.39
to Euro
0.40
0.99
-14.55
to Russian Ruble
1.20
-6.67
-7.75
to Hryvnia
1.39
-9.79
-10.78
to Polish Zloty
-0.05
2.44
-11.32
to Pound Sterling
1.34
-2.13
-11.95
to Tenge
-0.89
-12.26
-8.28
to Yuan Renminbi
0.96
-1.00
-13.29
Effective*
1.00
-5.13
-9.57
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
Note. The data printed in thick print were adjusted compared to the previously published data.
* Effective exchange rate indices of the Belarusian Ruble are calculated using weight coefficients of the trade turnover for the previous year of the countries – major trade partners of the Republic of Belarus in the total volume of the foreign trade of the Republic of Belarus.