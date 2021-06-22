The data of the section “Exchange Rate Indices of the Belarusian Ruble Against Currencies of Major Trade Partners” was updated

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Weight Coefficients of Countries – Major Trade Partners of the Republic of Belarus1. Belarusian Ruble Nominal Exchange Rate Indices

(foreign currency units for 1 Belarusian rubles), in % of growth

month to the previous month month to December of previous year period to relevant period of previous year

Indices

May 2021to April 2021

May 2021to December 2020

January-May 2021to January-May 2020

to US Dollar

3.26

1.10

-10.04

to Euro

1.54

1.22

-18.16

to Russian Ruble

0.46

0.89

-3.13

to Hryvnia

2.05

-0.93

-2.87

to Polish Zloty

0.67

2.55

-15.53

to Pound Sterling

1.58

-3.59

-18.01

to Tenge

2.65

2.74

-5.84

to Yuan Renminbi

1.86

-0.54

-16.98

Effective*

0.97

0.22

-7.70

(–) the Belarusian ruble real devaluation against foreign currency(+) the Belarusian ruble real strengthening against foreign currency2. Belarusian Ruble Nominal Exchange Rate Indices

(Belarusian rubles for a foreign currency unit), in % of growth

month to the previous month month to December of previous year period to relevant period of previous year

Indices

May 2021to April 2021

May 2021to December 2020

January-May 2021to January-May 2020

to US Dollar

-3.15

-1.09

11.16

to Euro

-1.51

-1.21

22.18

to Russian Ruble

-0.46

-0.88

3.23

to Hryvnia

-2.00

0.94

2.95

to Polish Zloty

-0.67

-2.48

18.39

to Pound Sterling

-1.56

3.72

21.96

to Tenge

-2.58

-2.67

6.20

to Yuan Renminbi

-1.82

0.55

20.46

Effective*

-0.96

-0.22

8.34

(–) the Belarusian ruble strengthening against foreign currency(+) the Belarusian ruble devaluation against foreign currency3. Belarusian Ruble Real Exchange Rate Indices

(foreign currency units for 1 Belarusian rubles), calculated using consumer price index, in % of growth

month to the previous month month to December of previous year period to relevant period of previous year

Indices

May 2021to April 2021

May 2021to December 2020

January-May 2021to January-May 2020

to US Dollar

3.00

2.87

-5.15

to Euro

1.79

4.13

-12.33

to Russian Ruble

0.27

2.53

-0.62

to Hryvnia

1.29

-1.85

-2.36

to Polish Zloty

0.82

4.24

-12.10

to Pound Sterling

1.50

-0.08

-11.97

to Tenge

2.50

4.34

-4.62

to Yuan Renminbi

2.62

3.97

-10.24

Effective*

0.89

2.31

-4.18

4. Belarusian Ruble Real Exchange Rate Indices

(foreign currency units for 1 Belarusian rubles), calculated using industrial products producers price index, in % of growth

month to the previous month month to December of previous year period to relevant period of previous year

Indices

April 2021to March 2021

April 2021to December 2020

January-April 2021to January-April 2020

to US Dollar

1.08

-1.36

-7.39

to Euro

0.40

0.99

-14.55

to Russian Ruble

1.20

-6.67

-7.75

to Hryvnia

1.39

-9.79

-10.78

to Polish Zloty

-0.05

2.44

-11.32

to Pound Sterling

1.34

-2.13

-11.95

to Tenge

-0.89

-12.26

-8.28

to Yuan Renminbi

0.96

-1.00

-13.29

Effective*

1.00

-5.13

-9.57

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

Note. The data printed in thick print were adjusted compared to the previously published data.

* Effective exchange rate indices of the Belarusian Ruble are calculated using weight coefficients of the trade turnover for the previous year of the countries – major trade partners of the Republic of Belarus in the total volume of the foreign trade of the Republic of Belarus.

