Telephone conversation with President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez

On the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the President of Cuba expressed support and solidarity, noting the decisive contribution of the USSR to the victory over Nazism, and stressed that Cuba treasures in memory the Soviet people’s feat. Both sides emphasised the importance of upholding the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War and its heroes. They also underscored that attempts to rewrite history are unacceptable.

The presidents addressed a number of current aspects of Russian-Cuban cooperation in various fields, including further coordination on issues on the international agenda and interaction within the UN.

The President of Russia shared his impressions of the results of the recent Russian-US summit in Geneva.

It was agreed to maintain further contact.

