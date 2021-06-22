Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Angela Merkel Merkel AngelaFederal Chancellor of Germany expressed sympathy for the innumerable hardships and suffering brought about by the war that was launched by the Nazi regime. Both leaders emphasised the importance of preserving the historical memory of the tragic events of that period. Vladimir Putin mentioned Russia’s appreciation of Angela Merkel and Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier Steinmeier Frank-WalterPresident of the Federal Republic of Germany ’s participation in the commemoration events held in Germany. It was pointed out that overcoming mutual hostility and achieving reconciliation between the Russian and German people was of crucial significance for the post-war future of Europe, and that ensuring security on our common continent now is only possible through joint efforts.

At the request of the Federal Chancellor, the President of Russia updated Angela Merkel on the main results of the Russia-US summit held in Geneva on June 16.

The parties agreed on further personal contacts.

