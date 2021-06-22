SME loan portfolio continues to expand in April 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The portfolio of bank loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continued to increase in April 2021. As of 1 May, it totalled 6,252.2 billion rubles, adding 89.3 billion rubles over the month.

The annual growth of outstanding SME loans sped up month-on-month, reaching 24.8% as of 1 May.

The amount of loans issued to SMEs in April 2021 rose to 934.4 billion rubles compared to March. The number of SME loans also increased, to total 154,553 compared to March.

The weighted average interest rate on short- and long-term ruble loans to SMEs — non-financial organisations in April 2021 equalled 8.27% p.a. and 7.46% p.a., respectively.

Further details are available in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Preview photo: Studio Peace / Shutterstock / Fotodom

