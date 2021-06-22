Prosecutor asks for 15 years in jail and a fine for ex-candidate for presidency Viktar Babaryka

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Viktar Babaryka in court. Photo: Reuters

On June 22, the prosecutor asked for 15 years of imprisonment in a reinforced regime penitentiary for a candidate for the presidency and ex-banker Viktar Babaryka. He is accused of grand bribery (Art. 430.3 of the Criminal Code) and legalization of illegally obtained money (Art. 235.2 of the Criminal Code), reports Mediazona Belarus. The prosecutor also insisted on fining him by 145 thousand rubles (over 57 thousand US dollars). Viktar Babaryka pleads non-guilty of any of the charges.

Viktar Babaryka was detained on 18 June 2020 together with his son Eduard when he was going to the CEC to hand over the collected signatures. The detention was conducted by the Department of Financial Investigations of the State Control Committee. Both detainees were taken to the KGB detention center, where they have been kept to this day.

Other defendants’ proposed sentences are as follows: Siarhei Shaban and Dzmitry Kuzmich — to 6.5 years of imprisonment. Aliaksandr Iliasiuk, Siarhei Dabralet, and Kiryl Badzei — 5.5 years in prison. Aliaksei Zadoika, Babaryka’s deputy — 3 years of liberty restriction at home, co-owner and director of the Activleasing company Viktar Kabyak accused of repeatedly giving grand bribes expects 3 years of imprisonment. Plea deals were concluded with Badzei, Dabralet, Kuzmich, Iliasiuk, Shaban, and Kabyak.

