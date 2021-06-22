How people use various means of payment: Bank of Russia survey

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

People are in no hurry to stop using cash. Although the share of those who cannot do without cash declined to 55% in 2020 it is still comparable with a 58%-portion of those who cannot do without paying by cards.

In 2020, general public tended to pay in cash more and more rarely. However, some people still prefer to hold some cash just in case cashless payment becomes unavailable for some reasons. This is how 61% of respondents explained why they withdraw cash from their cards.

Further details of how much cash Russian citizens have in their wallets, what savings products they prefer and other results of this survey are available on the Bank of Russia website.

Preview photo: Alexander Tarasenkov / Interpress/ Preview photoXPress

MIL OSI