Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On June 21, Vladimir Putin will meet at the Kremlin with deputies of the seventh convocation of the State Duma.

The President will sum up the results of the lower house’s impressive legislative work over the past five years.

State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin will also speak at the meeting.

The election to the eighth State Duma will be held on a single voting day on September 19, 2021.

