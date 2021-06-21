Musician convicted in Homieĺ over a comment about local official

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Uladzislau Navazhylau in court

Uladzislau Navazhylau, vocalist of Gods Tower band, made his final statement at Homieĺ Central District Court on June 21, reports Palesskaya Viasna. The musician was charged under Art. 369 of the Criminal Code for insulting an official – chairman of the Homieĺ Regional Executive Committee Henadz Salavei. On 16 August 2020, Navazhylau left an insulting comment in his YouTube channel in connection with the death of Aliaksandr Vikhor in Homieĺ during protests and the inaction of the authorities on this matter. The defendant said that he thought the comment was mild and harmless when he wrote it – he was assessing the situation, rather than the person.

Judge Siarhei Karmanovich found Uladzislau Navazhylau guilty of insulting a public servant and sentenced him to three years of restriction of liberty in an open-type correctional facility.

