Instructions on flooding in Crimea

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister has been instructed to take measures to ensure a normal sanitary and epidemiological situation.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister has been instructed to use the necessary personnel and equipment to help relieve the aftermath of the flooding in Yalta and other districts of Crimea that need assistance.

Instructions to Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief are related to boosting the emergency services team on the peninsula and taking the necessary measures to promptly deal with the impact of the flooding.

Crimea Governor Sergei Aksyonov Aksyonov SergeiGovernor of the Republic of Crimea has been instructed to play an active role in the relevant work, which will receive emergency major support at the federal level, as per the President’s instruction.

