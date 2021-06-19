Greetings to participants in athletic competitions among Russian federal bodies of state power

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Our country rightly takes pride in the history and wonderful traditions of amateur sport. It is mass sport that raised a cohort of renowned champions and, importantly, served as a secure foothold for millions of people, helped them achieve success, and tempered their stamina. This is why the state lays a priority focus on the development of amateur sports and promotion of an active and healthy lifestyle.

Our key priority today is to create conditions to make sport truly accessible to people of all ages, professions and interests. In this regard I should note the exceptional demand for the competitions among federal government bodies, which have been held since 2009. Participation in these impressive competitions offers civil servants an excellent opportunity to face their colleagues in a competitive struggle, compare their strength, endurance and mastery, and enhance inter-agency, business and friendly contacts.

I am confident that the current competitions will be held at a high organisational and creative level, will be remembered for their exciting, breathtaking moments and will be a great and exciting celebration for all.”

