Direct Line with Vladimir Putin will be aired on June 30

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The head of state will answer questions which are of concern for the country’s citizens.

Anyone can submit their questions via the Moscow-Putin special mobile application, which technologically makes it possible to have an immediate video connection with the studio during the broadcast.

Questions will also be received via the show’s website moskva-putinu.ru (москва-путину.рф), text or MMS messages sent to the number 0–40–40 and by phone to 8–800–200–40–40.

Text and video questions to the President can also be submitted through the Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, which have the official groups of the programme vk.com/moskvaputinu and ok.ru/moskvaputinu.

Questions can be submitted from 12 pm local time on June 20 until the end of the programme on June 30.

The call centre can be reached from anywhere in Russia by dialling 8–800–200–40–40. To call from abroad one should dial +7–499–550–40–40, +7–495–539–40–40.

SMS and MMS messages are accepted on 0–40–40

only if sent through Russian telecom operators. Sending the message is free. Questions should be written in Russian and must contain no more than 70 characters.

Sign language interpretation will be available on June 30 on the show’s website and in the broadcast by OTR Russian Public Television.

For more information about the Direct Line and ways to get in touch with the call centre, as well to find the programme archive for the past years, visit moskva-putinu.ru (москва-путину.рф).

MIL OSI