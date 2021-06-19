Congratulations to Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran’s presidential election

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Relations between our countries have traditionally been friendly and neighbourly. I am confident that your work in this high position will contribute to the further development of constructive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields as well as partnership interaction in international affairs. This fully meets the interests of the Russian and Iranian peoples and runs in line with enhancing regional security and stability,” the President of Russia wrote in his message.

MIL OSI